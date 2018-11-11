Featured

Watch: Lonzo Ball throws half-court alley-oop to LeBron James

It was predicted that LeBron James and Lonzo Ball would hook up on a number of highlight-reel plays now that they’re teammates, especially once they begin to develop chemistry with one another.

Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened during Saturday’s game against the Kings.

Ball slowly dribbled the basketball up the court in the third quarter of the game, waiting for his teammate to get closer to the basket. Then, just before crossing midcourt, he threw a perfect lob toward the basket, and James slammed it home.

The two made that alley-oop look easy, while the Kings barely even knew what hit them.

