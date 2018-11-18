Watch: Jon Gruden happily celebrates win with David Carr after field goal to beat Cardinals

The Raiders finally ended their five-game losing streak on Sunday, defeating the Cardinals on a field goal with no time remaining, 23-21.

It was the Raiders’ first road win of the season, and they certainly earned it, driving down the field with no timeouts to kick the game-winning field goal.

And no one was happier about it than Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who finally was able to get some of the heat off him — at least for a week. Check out his reaction to Daniel Carson’s game-winning field goal with no time remaining, He gave quarterback Derek Carr a big hug as he smiled.