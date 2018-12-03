Redskins-Eagles preview: How to watch live stream online, prediction, analysis

The NFC East division title is very much up for grabs, with the Redskins, Cowboys and Eagles all in the mix, despite their mediocre-at-best records.

That’s why Monday night’s pivotal showdown between the Eagles and Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field could eventually decide the division. If the Redskins pull off the upset, they’d put themselves in a great position, given how they have the easiest schedule of the three teams. But if the Eagles should win, they’re suddenly right in the thick of things, and it’s also a win for the Cowboys, who can essentially control their own destiny.

A lot will fall on the shoulders of Colt McCoy, who’ll be attempting to win his first game since the final week of the 2015 season, when he entered the game and defeated the Cowboys. As for the Eagles, they’ll be hoping that Carson Wentz can make plays with both his arm and his legs, putting them in a position to win.

The Eagles come into the game as one of the most injury-riddled teams in the league, especially in the secondary, so the Redskins will likely look to exploit that. Philadelphia will likely look to its defensive front to control the game and make the Washington offense one-dimensional. We’ll soon see who comes out on top.

Redskins-Eagles Highlights and Fixture Information

Date: Monday, Dec. 3

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST/1:15 a.m. BST (Tuesday, Dec. 4)

Live Stream to Watch Online: NFL League Pass

TV Info: ESPN

Where to bet legally on Redskins-Eagles in USA: The Redskins opened up as six-point underdogs in the game, and the line eventually went up a half-point, but it's now back down to where it started. This proves there's betting action on both sides.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Redskins 20