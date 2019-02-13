Look: Poop Johnson signing with Argonauts sparks funny memes, reactions on social media

The Toronto Argonauts are doing all they can to plug the interior of their defensive line, so to speak, and they may have find the perfect candidate in Cory “Poop” Johnson.

The team announced they had signed Johnson on Wednesday, and he figures to be able to start right away. Johnson has plenty of CFL experience, having played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers the past two seasons. He was active during that time, having racked up 28 tackles, and also recorded five sacks, which is great for a 300-pound two-gap lineman.

Johnson played two seasons at the University of Kentucky, where he racked up 77 tackles — 12 of which went for a loss, showing he has the athleticism to get into the backfield. He also forced two fumbles during that tenure.

It was at Kentucky when he earned his “poop” nickname. Johnson once told a reporter he tries to poop five times a day, or at least three times. That’s a lofty goal, and seems painful. Anyway, he admitted that he poops so much his weight actually fluctuates between 280 and 300 pounds. That’s serious business.

In honor of former @UKFootball defensive lineman Cory "Poop" Johnson's new CFL deal, let's remember how he got the nickname in the first place. pic.twitter.com/9UcdK5AMTV — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) February 13, 2019

What isn’t serious, and is fun, is what social media had to say about the signing. Check out some of the funniest reactions.

His last name is "Johnson" and 1st name is poop…. just a thought pic.twitter.com/xEtVPZxk2C — Absolute Artworks (@AbsoluteArtwork) February 13, 2019

Nobody fills the two-gap better than Poop Johnson. https://t.co/V4PUc31sHj — Conor J Keniry (@CKeniry14) February 13, 2019

Poop & Johnson put together.. huh 💩+🍆=😂 Awfulness on his parents part. And yes I’m still in 5th grade. https://t.co/PMcu0aBWWo — Non Gasing Dougie P. Lover 🥰💚🦅💚 (@mmales1) February 13, 2019

Toronto signed a guy named "Poop Johnson" and but this. Wtf is going on Canada right now? Are they just doing an impression of Florida for a day? — Ken Hagen (@kenhagen) February 13, 2019

Poop Johnson and Turd Ferguson would make a great double team on the interior. https://t.co/oI0rryotPS — Brady Renard (@BradyRenardKPLC) February 13, 2019

Poop truly can do it all. He has good hands, and can catch, as well.

Poop Johnson: elite athlete pic.twitter.com/YOGS5dnQnh — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) February 13, 2019

We can’t wait to see Poop in action.