Look: Poop Johnson signing with Argonauts sparks funny memes, reactions on social media

The Toronto Argonauts are doing all they can to plug the interior of their defensive line, so to speak, and they may have find the perfect candidate in Cory “Poop” Johnson.
The team announced they had signed Johnson on Wednesday, and he figures to be able to start right away. Johnson has plenty of CFL experience, having played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers the past two seasons. He was active during that time, having racked up 28 tackles, and also recorded five sacks, which is great for a 300-pound two-gap lineman.
Johnson played two seasons at the University of Kentucky, where he racked up 77 tackles — 12 of which went for a loss, showing he has the athleticism to get into the backfield. He also forced two fumbles during that tenure.
It was at Kentucky when he earned his “poop” nickname. Johnson once told a reporter he tries to poop five times a day, or at least three times. That’s a lofty goal, and seems painful. Anyway, he admitted that he poops so much his weight actually fluctuates between 280 and 300 pounds. That’s serious business.
What isn’t serious, and is fun, is what social media had to say about the signing. Check out some of the funniest reactions.
Poop truly can do it all. He has good hands, and can catch, as well.
We can’t wait to see Poop in action.
