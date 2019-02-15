Steve Smith throws up hilariously awful shot at All-Star Celebrity Game (Video)

Former NFL receiver Steve Smith played in the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night, and he was one of the reasons the exhibition game was fun to watch.

Smith stood out among the rest of the players, as his muscular physique made him look like double the size compared to some of the others — especially rappers Quavo and Bad Bunny.

But Smith, as he usually does, balled out on the court. He’s a competitor, and gives it his all, no matter what sport he’s playing. He did have a funny fail on one particular play, but he tried hard, and that’s all that matters. Smith did a nice spin move, and attempted a tough fadeaway jumper.

Unfortunately for him, he’s not Kobe Bryant, and it fell short by a few feet.