Dolphins rumors suggest team in talks with Redskins for Ryan Tannehill trade

The 2019 free-agent market for quarterbacks is extremely thin, which makes life difficult for NFL teams in need of a starter, and organizations like the Redskins may be getting a bit desperate.

So desperate that they might even work out a trade for Ryan Tannehill.

The Dolphins have tons of leverage now, given that Nick Foles is expected to reunite with John DeFilippo and sign with the Jaguars, so there really aren’t any other capable starting quarterbacks on the market right now. But the Dolphins are entering a rebuild, and considering that Tannehill will count for $26.6 million against the salary cap in 2019, it may make the most sense to just move on from him.

As for the Redskins, well, they’re in a completely different situation. Head coach Jay Gruden is on the hot seat, and if the team doesn’t compile at least a .500 record this season, he could find himself relieved of his duties in one year from now. The team is looking to win now, especially with running back Derrius Guice recovering from his knee injury and set to hit the field for his first game in Week 1. The defense has improved, and the NFC East division title is very much up for grabs.

That’s why Tannehill makes a lot of sense for the Redskins, as Colt McCoy isn’t going to lead the team to the postseason. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported that the Redskins and Dolphins are currently discussing a trade for Tannehill. The report did not indicate which other teams are in the mix for the veteran quarterback, but we do know Washington is one.

We’re not surprised by this whatsoever, as we actually predicted Foles would go to the Jaguars (as did everyone), and that the Redskins would almost be forced to trade for Tannehill, given the lack of options on the market.