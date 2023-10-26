Dolphins

Tyreek Hill to Play Against New England

Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill missed practice on Wednesday due to a hip injury. However, the star wide receiver is now saying he should be active for Sunday’s matchup with the division rival, Patriots. Hill has had a great year and is already closing in on 1,000 yard receiving before the trade deadline, a feat that is certainly impressive. Many are concerned about Hill missing practice on Wednesday, but it now appears as if those concerns can be laid to rest considering the receiver himself said he is “good,” to play on Sunday.

Tyreek Hill Says He Will Play Against New England on Sunday 

Tyreek Hill’s Absence From Practice on Wednesday Noticeable 

Hill’s absence was certainly noticed by fellow players and personnel on Wednesday.

“It was a little weird not having someone like Tyreek out there,” Tua Tagovailoa said. “His leadership, his aura — but it calls for other guys to step up. Jaylen [Waddle] had a really good practice today, [Cedrick Wilson Jr.] had a really good practice. A lot of guys had good practices today, especially being a Wednesday.

“I don’t think anyone can emulate what Tyreek does on the field. His speed, his cuts in and out of breaks. … If we couldn’t have Tyreek, that would be tough, but the show goes on. You’ve got to continue to play, and somewhere down the line we’re going to get Tyreek back. And it has to be one of those things where you never lift your foot off the gas and you don’t lose that rhythm as a team or a unit.”

With these remarks, it is clear that the team has a clear need for the star wide receiver. However, they should now have him after Tyreek Hill’s comments on Thursday.

A Terrific Season So Far for the Star Wide Receiver

Tyreek Hill is on a quest to pull off something no player has ever achieved before. Before the year, Hill made it known he wants to crack the 2,000 yard mark. He is on a great trajectory for this as he is already closing in on 1,000 yards receiving for the season. So far, the Miami receiver has logged 53 catches for a league-best 902 receiving yards. On top of this, he has also recorded a league-leading seven touchdowns and 128.9 yards per game. As if that was not impressive enough, Hill already has a catch percentage of 71.6 percent to go along with 7.6 receptions per game.

While 2,000 yards in an NFL season is a lofty goal, Tyreek Hill is already showing he very well could be the first player in NFL history to reach this historic achievement. Also, it is imperative to remember the team success he has helped the Dolphins achieve this season. The team is currently in first place in the AFC East at a win-loss record of 5-2. Much of that success can be attributed to the offensive firepower generated by Tyreek Hill and the offense. Fantasy football owners will be pleased to know that the speedy wide receiver should be on the field come Sunday.

Topics  
Dolphins Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
