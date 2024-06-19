Miami Dolphins running back, De’Von Achane, was a revelation last season. He was a threat both in the backfield and in the receiving game. As a result, the team is ready to line him up at the wideout position more this coming year. Achane is excited for the opportunity.

“I got some of the best receivers in the room here,” Achane said. “During OTAs, I was going out there running routes with them when they weren’t here. I did that with them. Basically, why not? Our receiver room is one of the greatest, and if I want to do the stuff they want me to do, might as well take tips and learn from them.”

The Dolphins boast one of the best receiver rooms in the NFL led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Expect De’Von Achane to be Utilized at Receiver Position More This Coming Year

De’Von Achane’s Rookie Season

Despite some injury struggles, De’Von Achane had a solid first year in the NFL. He rushed for 800 yards, eight rushing touchdowns, 7.8 rushing yards per attempt, and 72.7 rushing yards per game in just 11 games played. Impressive numbers considering Miami’s running back room consists of Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Chris Brooks. Achane also made an impact in the passing game.

He logged 27 receptions for 197 receiving yards, 2.5 receptions per game, 17.9 receiving yards per game, and a catch percentage of 73.0 percent. While it was a small sample size, one can see why the Dolphins are eager to utilize the young running back in the passing game more often. The Miami Dolphins boasted the number one ranked offense last season and there is no reason to think they cannot repeat this accomplishment.

Miami’s Projection for the Upcoming Campaign

The Dolphins will be in contention for the AFC East crown once again this upcoming year. The Buffalo Bills lost a lot of key personnel this offseason and the jury is still out on how the New York Jets will look with Aaron Rodgers. Plus, the New England Patriots are rebuilding. The Dolphins possess too much talent on their roster to not be in contention for a high seed in the AFC. With a year under his belt, expect De’Von Achane to play a vital role in the Dolphins’ success this coming season. If the Miami Dolphins do not win the division, one can make a legitimate argument they underachieved with all of the talent this team has on their roster.