Dolphins

De’Von Achane to Line up More at Wide Receiver This Upcoming Season

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
De'Von Achane

Miami Dolphins running back, De’Von Achane, was a revelation last season. He was a threat both in the backfield and in the receiving game. As a result, the team is ready to line him up at the wideout position more this coming year. Achane is excited for the opportunity.

“I got some of the best receivers in the room here,” Achane said. “During OTAs, I was going out there running routes with them when they weren’t here. I did that with them. Basically, why not? Our receiver room is one of the greatest, and if I want to do the stuff they want me to do, might as well take tips and learn from them.”

The Dolphins boast one of the best receiver rooms in the NFL led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Expect De’Von Achane to be Utilized at Receiver Position More This Coming Year

De’Von Achane’s Rookie Season

Despite some injury struggles, De’Von Achane had a solid first year in the NFL. He rushed for 800 yards, eight rushing touchdowns, 7.8 rushing yards per attempt, and 72.7 rushing yards per game in just 11 games played. Impressive numbers considering Miami’s running back room consists of Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Chris Brooks. Achane also made an impact in the passing game.

He logged 27 receptions for 197 receiving yards, 2.5 receptions per game, 17.9 receiving yards per game, and a catch percentage of 73.0 percent. While it was a small sample size, one can see why the Dolphins are eager to utilize the young running back in the passing game more often. The Miami Dolphins boasted the number one ranked offense last season and there is no reason to think they cannot repeat this accomplishment.

Miami’s Projection for the Upcoming Campaign

The Dolphins will be in contention for the AFC East crown once again this upcoming year. The Buffalo Bills lost a lot of key personnel this offseason and the jury is still out on how the New York Jets will look with Aaron Rodgers. Plus, the New England Patriots are rebuilding. The Dolphins possess too much talent on their roster to not be in contention for a high seed in the AFC. With a year under his belt, expect De’Von Achane to play a vital role in the Dolphins’ success this coming season. If the Miami Dolphins do not win the division, one can make a legitimate argument they underachieved with all of the talent this team has on their roster.

Topics  
Dolphins Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Dolphins

Dolphins
De'Von Achane

De’Von Achane to Line up More at Wide Receiver This Upcoming Season

Author image Mathew Huff  •  3h
Dolphins
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle Agree to Contract Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 30 2024
Dolphins
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill to Play Against New England
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 26 2023
Dolphins
NFL: Preseason-Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill Proposes Pass Interference Rule Change
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 12 2023
Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa puts hands in warmer.
Tua Tagovailoa Believes Dolphins Can Contend This Coming Season
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 19 2023
Dolphins
Skylar Thompson
Skylar Thompson Questionable To Return Vs Vikings
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 22 2022
Dolphins
tua tagovailoa
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Clears Concussion Protocol
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 16 2022
More News
Arrow to top