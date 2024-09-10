Jalen Ramsey Becomes Highest Paid Defensive Back

The Miami Dolphins have solidified a crucial part of their secondary. The team signed star cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, to a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension on September sixth of 2024. As a result, Ramsey is now the highest paid defensive back in NFL history. This extension came just days after the Denver Broncos extended Patrick Surtain which made him the highest paid cornerback at the time. $55.3 million of the new deal for Ramsey is guaranteed. Since he came to Miami, Ramsey has grown to love the organization.

“Ever since I’ve gotten here, I feel like it’s been a great relationship, it’s been a growing relationship,” Ramsey said Friday. “They’ve learned a lot about me, who I am not only as the player but the person. And same, I’ve learned a lot about them and how real they are.”

Head coach, Mike McDaniel, also talked about Jalen Ramsey and his excitement about his future with the Dolphins.

“When everyone knows the name of someone that’s joining the team, and that name is based upon a reputation of talent and skill, everyone’s excited,” McDaniel said. “You’re always excited to see how that person’s going to fit in within the overall complexion of [the team], and since he’s been here, it’s almost felt mutually purposeful in that Jalen saw a different level of player and leader that this team could benefit from. “He seized that, and I think the team has definitely benefited from it.”

The Dolphins defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week One by a final score of 20-17.

Jalen Ramsey Already Making an Imprint on the New Year

Ramsey was stellar in the victory over the Jaguars. He covered both sides of the field and shut down the Jaguars’ Christian Kirk. Last season, Ramsey was often limited in the scheme as he usually only covered one side of the field. The Miami pass defense as a whole deserves kudos as well as they limited Trevor Lawrence to only 162 yards passing on the day. The defense as a whole stepped up when needed most and showed why the Dolphins should be favorites to take the AFC East this year. All in all, Jalen Ramsey and the defense are already looking promising to start the new campaign.

Can he and the Miami Dolphins Take Advantage of Their Super Bowl Window?

The Dolphins know their Super Bowl window is beginning to close. As a result, now is the time to take advantage in a league that looks different year after year. Too often we have seen teams with such talent waste their potential and become another story of “what could have been.” With the roster Miami currently has, there is no more excuses. Most of their key players have been extended for the future. Plus, many of the stars are still in the heart of their prime. Considering all of this, the Dolphins need to treat this year as a “must win,” season before the talent starts to deplete.