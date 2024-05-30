Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle Agree to Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins have locked down wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, for at least three more seasons. Per sources, the deal is for $84.75 million. $76 million of it will be guaranteed. In terms of guaranteed money, he is third behind A.J. Brown who is making $84 million in guaranteed money and Amon-Ra St. Brown who is making $77 million in guaranteed money. The three-year pro has formed one of the most dynamic duos in the league alongside Tyreek Hill. He has one of the highest ceilings in the league and the Miami Dolphins know this fact. It is a reason they selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Alabama product is coming off his third-straight 1,000-yard season.

Jaylen Waddle’s Career

Waddle is one of the most underappreciated receivers in the entire league. He is one of Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite targets and has solidified himself as a top-15 wideout in today’s NFL. In three seasons, Waddle has already recorded 3,385 receiving yards, 18 receiving touchdowns, 13.5 receiving yards per reception including a league-best 18.1 in this category during the 2022 campaign, and 251 catches.

On top of that, he has also logged a career catch percentage of 69.5 percent, a receiving success rate of 57.6 percent, and 72.0 receiving yards per game. One can make the case that Jaylen Waddle is now entering his prime. As a result, his already-solid production is only going to improve. Especially with Tyreek Hill’s future somewhat in question considering the legal trouble he has found himself in this offseason. While some NFL peers consider Waddle’s extension an overpay, it could work out to be one of the better wide receiver contracts in the long run.

Miami’s Projection

While the contract situation with Tua is still ongoing, the Miami Dolphins still have enough talent on their roster to compete in the competitive AFC East. They boast one of the most electric offenses in the league. An offense that finished first in total team offense last season with 401.3 offensive yards per game.

Miami has also worked on their defense this offseason. They have made a few splashy signings with free agents such as cornerback, Kendall Fuller, and safety, Jordan Poyer. The Dolphins also brought in linebacker, Shaquil Barrett, to assist with the pass-rushing duties. A solid one-year addition considering the jury is still out on Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips’ return from injury. Considering this, the Miami Dolphins still have a chance to compete in the AFC despite being in one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL.