Tua Tagovailoa Inks Four-Year Extension

Tua Tagovailoa has officially joined Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts in terms of quarterbacks with an annual average of $50 million per season. The Miami Dolphins and the quarterback recently agreed to a four-year extension worth $212.4 million. The deal contains $167 million in guarantees. Tagovailoa is coming off a career year where led the NFL in passing yards and played in all 17 games. An impressive feat considering his injury history. The Dolphins know their Super Bowl window is short and are hoping that locking up Tagovailoa will increase their championship chances.

Tua Tagovailoa Signs Four-Year, $212.4 Million Extension

Tua Tagovailoa’s Impact

The Pro Bowl quarterback has come a long way ever since he entered the league. He still has his inconsistencies, but he is still at the very least, a top-15 quarterback. Tagovailoa has never finished with a losing record as a starter ever since he entered the league and the Dolphins organization has done a terrific job surrounding him with quick, explosive athletes, particularly in the receiving game. For his career, Tagovailoa has recorded numbers of 81 touchdowns to 37 interceptions, 12,639 passing yards (including a league-best 4,624 yards last season), and a passer rating of 97.1. Not to mention, the four-year quarterback has logged a career completion percentage of 66.9 percent.

While his stats are solid, the problem has always been his health. Especially when it comes to concussions. This is most likely a major reason the team reluctant at first to grant Tagovailoa a new deal. However, if last year was any indication, he seems to have exercised some of these demons behind a re-worked offensive line. All in all, the Miami Dolphins are taking a gamble, but they clearly feel comfortable enough with what they have seen thus far from the former Alabama product.

Miami’s Deep Roster

The Miami Dolphins are also taking a risk from a financial perspective. While they are loaded with talent now, eventually, some of this talent will want their own payday. Think of it as a 49er-like conundrum. The Dolphins still have the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, Terron Armstead, Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, and the newly acquired Jordan Poyer. Keeping a talented core together like this without some sacrifices in today’s league is nearly impossible. Considering all of this, the time is now for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa to make a deep playoff run and potentially make it to the Super Bowl.