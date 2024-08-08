Tyreek Hill, Dolphins Agree to Restructured Contract

The Miami Dolphins and superstar wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, have officially agreed to a restructured deal. The contract is reportedly for $90 million. He will make $65 million in guarantees over the next three seasons. Hill had been vocal about wanting a new deal amid the receiver market boom that had occurred this offseason. Some of his peers who have received lucrative deals include Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, his own teammate, Jaylen Waddle, and A.J. Brown. The Dolphins’ Super Bowl window is short considering they reside in the competitive AFC East. As a result, the organization knows they have to maximize the talent they currently have right now.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins Agree to Restructured $90 Million Contract

Tyreek Hill Recently Named Best Player in NFL Top 100

Hill was recently named the top player on the NFL Top 100 list coming into the new season. Bear in mind, this is a list voted on by the players. This came as a shock to some peers. Some notable players in the top 10 that Hill beat out include Patrick Mahomes (4th), Lamar Jackson (2nd), Christian McCaffrey (3rd), Travis Kelce (9th), and T.J. Watt (8th). Tyreek Hill was the league-leader in receiving yards last year with 1,799 in total.

His goal before the year was to become the first receiver in NFL history to break the 2,000-yard mark which he came remarkably close to doing. On top of that, Hill continued to solidify himself as one of the top downfield threats as he caught 119 balls and also logged a league-best 13 receiving touchdowns. As if that was not impressive enough, the eight-time Pro-Bowler also led the NFL in scrimmage yards per touch (14.5). When one looks at these numbers, it makes sense why the player voted him the best coming into the new campaign.

A Tough Division for Miami to Compete in This Season

As alluded to earlier, Miami’s window is starting to close. Much of this is due to the division they reside in, the AFC East. The AFC East still contains a Buffalo Bills team led by quarterback, Josh Allen. Not to mention, the New York Jets are looking for success as Aaron Rodgers is back and fully healthy. This does not even include the rest of the competitive AFC. While the Miami Dolphins have plenty of talent, they are going to be in for a battle to net a playoff spot considering how many solid teams the AFC currently possesses. It is time for the talent on the Dolphins to pay dividends before it is too late and that includes Tyreek Hill.