Patrick Mahomes continues to expand his off-field presence after announcing his latest partnership with popular sports drink Prime. The reigning Super Bowl MVP will join the brand owned by internet sensations KSI and Logan Paul.

Mahomes will mark the biggest signing for Paul and KSI’s brand. Despite having dealt with athletes from around the globe, Mahomes is the most famous and established partner. After Mahomes’ Bio Steel deal fell through earlier this year, the two-time Super Bowl Champion wasted no time in becoming an ambassador for another up-and-coming brand.

Prime has become one of the top five most popular sports drinks in the U.S. after sales increased by a whopping 1,676 percent in 2023.

Patrick Mahomes Signs With Prime Hydration

Earlier in December, both KSI and Logan Paul were spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills game. While it seemed like an innocent outing for the Prime owners, they were finalizing the deal with the Chiefs’ generational quarterback.

Mahomes will work closely with the brand on social media, special events, and charitable events, including Super Bowl charities and 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. Prime has already donated $100,000 to the Mahomies Foundation.

“Prime is a disruptive brand that has taken over the beverage industry since it first launched. They are game-changers, and that’s exactly what I strive to be on the field,” said Mahomes in a statement. “Our partnership is a winning play, merging innovation and excellence, setting a new standard both on and off the field.”

No numbers have been released on the value of Mahomes’ contract but Prime has deep pockets after receiving a valuation of between $3.1 billion to $8.4 billion.

Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Set To Surpass $1.2 Billion In Sales

Prime has quickly become one of the top sports drinks in the world. The brand is set to bring in $1.2 billion in sales this year. If it reaches that mark, it could supplant Powerade on the list of the most popular sports drinks. Thanks to the presence of Paul and KSI, Prime has quickly become one of the most popular drinks among youth athletes.

Not only will Mahomes be the most popular athlete on the roster, but he will also be the first NFL player to sign a deal with Prime. The sports drink brand has already secured deals with the UFC, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arsenal, Alexander Volkanovski, and more.

“At Prime, we believe in teaming up with greatness, and Patrick Mahomes isn’t just one of the best quarterbacks of all time; he’s rewriting the record book and bringing a whole new level of excitement to the game,” added Paul and KSI. “Aligning with someone who’s pushing boundaries and breaking records is what Prime is all about, so this is a dream come true for us. It’s a privilege to welcome Patrick Mahomes to the Prime family and we can’t wait for you to see what we have planned for 2024!”