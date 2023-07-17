Tyreek Hills Vows to Break NFL Record This Coming Season

Tyreek Hill is undoubtedly a top-three wide receiver in the NFL right now. Even with the constant injuries to Tua last season, the wideout still managed to have one of the best seasons among top wide receivers. Hill has even loftier goals coming into this season. If there is any star in the league who can back up their talk, it is none other than Tyreek Hill himself.

Tyreek Hill Vows to Break 2,000 Yards

Can He Accomplish This Lofty Goal?

On Hill’s podcast, the All-Pro receiver set a goal for himself.

“I will break 2,000 yards next year, bro,” Hill said. “2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I

leave this league … 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl — we getting that. Believe that.”

If there is any player in the league who can accomplish this, it is certainly him. He has become Tua’s favorite target since arriving in Miami and was often times the focal point of the offense with the Dolphins having to rely on second and third string quarterbacks throughout last season. Hill is still arguably the fastest player in the NFL making him lethal on deep routes and quick screen passes. This will certainly help him with the 2,000-yard expectation he has now set for himself.

Tyreek Hill’s Career Numbers

To say Tyreek Hill will be a Hall of Famer would be an understatement. He boasts a ring on his resume to go along with seven Pro Bowl appearances. Hill has already caught 598 passes for 8,340 yards throughout his career. Not to mention, he has also found the endzone 63 times. Last year showed that Hill is much more than a product of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid’s offense that he spent a large portion of his career in Kansas City.

He finished last season’s campaign with 119 catches for 1,710 yards. If Tua remained healthy, there is a good chance Tyreek Hill cracks 2,000 yards considering he was already extremely close. He and Jaylen Waddle have also solidified themselves as arguably the best wide receiver duo in the entire NFL. Last season, Waddle also had over 1,000 receiving yards to go along with eight touchdowns. When one takes a look at his career and sees his athleticism, Tyreek Hill getting above 2,000 yards next season is not as crazy as one would think.

