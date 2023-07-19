Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has immense faith in the team this coming season. The team has certainly been one of the more active squads this offseason adding key players such as Jalen Ramsey. However, the Dolphins are also in arguably the best division in the league, the AFC East. Regardless, Miami is still going to be very competitive this coming season.

Tua Tagovailoa Believes Miami to be Contenders

Tua Tagovailoa Has Faith In Miami

Miami’s signal caller minced no words when asked about the Dolphins being a contender this season.

“I think we’re definitely legit contenders,” Tua Tagovailoa said. “There’s no doubt with the guys we have on

the defensive side of the ball. With the guys we have on the offensive side of the ball. And now with this being the first time as an offense, we get to come back understanding the plays already kind of molded into the offense a little more, I think. I think it can get very, very scary, pretty dangerous.”

Miami did boast a potent offense last season when Tua was healthy. However, his health will be the x- factor this coming season. The defense should be improved with Ramsey and other young pieces being added to the mix. The Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill connection was deadly last season and has the potential to be even more effective this year. However, Miami has their work cut out for them in terms of contending not just in the AFC, but their division alone.

Does Miami Have a Chance?

There is a complex answer to this question: Yes and no. Miami certainly has plenty of firepower for a deep playoff run. However, they also reside in a division where each team is competitive week in and week out. The Buffalo Bills will be many people’s Super Bowl pick again this year and the New York Jets just added Aaron Rodgers. Not to mention, one can never count out the New England Patriots as long as Bill Belichick is still the head coach.

The Dolphins have proven they can defeat each of these teams, but a split series with all of them is not out the question. In the AFC, this can mean the difference between a Wild Card spot and missing the playoffs entirely. With this in mind, it is difficult to judge whether the Miami Dolphins are legitimate Super Bowl contenders or not this season.

