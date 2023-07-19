Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa Believes Dolphins Can Contend This Coming Season

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa puts hands in warmer.

Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has immense faith in the team this coming season. The team has certainly been one of the more active squads this offseason adding key players such as Jalen Ramsey. However, the Dolphins are also in arguably the best division in the league, the AFC East. Regardless, Miami is still going to be very competitive this coming season.

Tua Tagovailoa Believes Miami to be Contenders

Tua Tagovailoa Has Faith In Miami

Miami’s signal caller minced no words when asked about the Dolphins being a contender this season.

“I think we’re definitely legit contenders,” Tua Tagovailoa said. “There’s no doubt with the guys we have on
the defensive side of the ball. With the guys we have on the offensive side of the ball. And now with this being the first time as an offense, we get to come back understanding the plays already kind of molded into the offense a little more, I think. I think it can get very, very scary, pretty dangerous.”

Miami did boast a potent offense last season when Tua was healthy. However, his health will be the x- factor this coming season. The defense should be improved with Ramsey and other young pieces being added to the mix. The Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill connection was deadly last season and has the potential to be even more effective this year. However, Miami has their work cut out for them in terms of contending not just in the AFC, but their division alone.

Does Miami Have a Chance?

There is a complex answer to this question: Yes and no. Miami certainly has plenty of firepower for a deep playoff run. However, they also reside in a division where each team is competitive week in and week out. The Buffalo Bills will be many people’s Super Bowl pick again this year and the New York Jets just added Aaron Rodgers. Not to mention, one can never count out the New England Patriots as long as Bill Belichick is still the head coach.

The Dolphins have proven they can defeat each of these teams, but a split series with all of them is not out the question. In the AFC, this can mean the difference between a Wild Card spot and missing the playoffs entirely. With this in mind, it is difficult to judge whether the Miami Dolphins are legitimate Super Bowl contenders or not this season.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]

Topics  
Dolphins Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Dolphins

Dolphins
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

Dolphins Remain Odds-On Favorite to Land Dalvin Cook

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 22 2023
Dolphins
Tua
Lions vs Dolphins: Regular Season Preview, Picks, Predictions, and Odds
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 31 2022
Dolphins
Skylar Thompson
Skylar Thompson Questionable To Return Vs Vikings
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 22 2022
Dolphins
tua tagovailoa
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Clears Concussion Protocol
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 16 2022
Dolphins
Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa to Return to the Field on Wednesday, Continuing Recovery From Double Concussion
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 12 2022
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins Pick Up Yet Another QB Casualty After Teddy Bridgewater Head Injury
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 9 2022
Dolphins
Tyreek Hill Breaks Uncle Sam’s Tackle, Runs From State Taxes
Author image Stuart Stalter  •  Oct 4 2022
More News
Arrow to top