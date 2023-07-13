NFL News and Rumors

WATCH: Damar Hamlin Presents Award To Buffalo Bills Training Staff At 2023 ESPYS

Dan Girolamo
An emotional Damar Hamlin presented the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2023 ESPYS to the Buffalo Bills training staff who helped save his life during a game on Janaury 2.

Damar Hamlin Presents Award To Buffalo Bills Training Staff At 2023 ESPYS

While presenting the award, Hamlin received a standing ovation from the crowd, which brought him to tears.

The Bills’ training staff who worked on Hamlin lovingly embraced the 25-year-old safety onstage.

“By the grace of God and divine intervention, we had the best outcome we could have prayed for or imagined,” Bills head athletic trainer Nate Breske said during the speech. “It was a massive army of specialists who came together on and off the field to do their jobs at night.”

On January 2, Hamlin collapsed after tackling receiver Tee Higgins in a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest as he remained motionless on the field. Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored after the Bills’ training staff and medical personnel initiated CPR and other treatments for nearly 10 minutes.

Hamlin was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remained until his release on January 9.

Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play In April

In April 2023, Bills general manager Brandon Beane announced that Hamlin was cleared to play in April 2023. Later that day, the Bills’ safety announced he intends to play in the upcoming season.

Hamlin’s progression to returning to the field continued at Bills OTAs, where he was seen participating in drills in early June.

The Bills open training camp with rookie arrivals on July 18 before the veterans join the team on July 25.

The Bills travel to MetLife Stadium for a Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets on September 11.

Dan Girolamo

