Look: Pop icon Shakira, wife of Barcelona star Gerard Pique, makes for stunning power couple

Lionel Messi may get all the credit for Barcelona’s success, but Gerard Pique has been a big reason the team has been so dominant over the years as well.

Pique has been one of Barca’ stalwarts, having been one of the team’s key defenders since joining the team in 2006. He’s enjoyed plenty of success — cup wins, league trophies and more — during his tenure.

Not only that, he’s clearly winning off the field as well, having been married to pop star Shakira since 2011. They have two children, and are one of the hottest celebrity power couples out there. Check out some recent photos showing the two of them.