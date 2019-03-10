Look: Paul Pogba's stunning model girlfriend shows off curves in photos

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is the unquestioned leader on one of the most storied soccer franchises in the world, and he helps the team keep it all together on the pitch.

Pogba leads by example, and his body language helps ensure his teammates are exactly where they’re supposed to be during matches. His ability to create sets them up, and he can also finish when the situation permits as well.

He’s the total package, and, all in all, is truly an elite player — which is why he’s a star on the French national football team as well.

And we know behind every man is a great woman, with Pogba being no different. He’s been dating a French model, Maria Salaues, who is absolutely beautiful. Check out some photos of her below.