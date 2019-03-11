Look: James Rodriguez's brunette bombshell model girlfriend stuns in photos

It’s been a disappointing 2018-19 campaign for James Rodriguez, as even a change of scenery — being loaned out by Real Madrid to Bayern Munich — hasn’t helped his production on the pitch.

Rodriguez has only four goals in 16 matches for Bayern, with three assists as well. He’s been nearly invisible in some matches, failing to make impactful plays with the ball at his feet.

But he is, however, doing extremely well for himself — as he’s currently dating one of the hottest sports WAGS we’ve ever seen. He’s dating model Helga Lovekaty, who you might not know of, but you will soon. Check out some photos of her, via her Instagram.