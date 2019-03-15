Look: Jared Goff spotted with brunette bombshell girlfriend in Los Angeles

It has been rumored that Rams quarterback Jared Goff was dating beautiful model Christen Harper, and now we finally have proof of it.

There were a lot of questions about the rumored relationship for Goff during Super Bowl week, as he played in the big game, but he wisely preferred to focus on football topics, and didn’t address the subject.

Well, now that it’s the offseason, it’s apparently the perfect time to step out together and go public with the relationship. That’s exactly what Goff and Harper did. They were spotted leaving the Best Buy in Woodland Hills (Los Angeles), and they informed TMZ Sports that they are indeed a couple. Goff did all the talking, and we now know that the two are dating, which was confirmed in this video below.

Here are some more photos of Harper, for your viewing pleasure, via her Instagram.

Congrats to the two of them.