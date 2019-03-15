NFL

Look: Jared Goff spotted with brunette bombshell girlfriend in Los Angeles

Look: Jared Goff spotted with brunette bombshell girlfriend in Los Angeles

NFL

Look: Jared Goff spotted with brunette bombshell girlfriend in Los Angeles

By March 15, 2019

By: |

It has been rumored that Rams quarterback Jared Goff was dating beautiful model Christen Harper, and now we finally have proof of it.

There were a lot of questions about the rumored relationship for Goff during Super Bowl week, as he played in the big game, but he wisely preferred to focus on football topics, and didn’t address the subject.

Well, now that it’s the offseason, it’s apparently the perfect time to step out together and go public with the relationship. That’s exactly what Goff and Harper did. They were spotted leaving the Best Buy in Woodland Hills (Los Angeles), and they informed TMZ Sports that they are indeed a couple. Goff did all the talking, and we now know that the two are dating, which was confirmed in this video below.

Here are some more photos of Harper, for your viewing pleasure, via her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

New year new boat

A post shared by Christen Harper (@christenharper) on

View this post on Instagram

Hungry 🍝

A post shared by Christen Harper (@christenharper) on

View this post on Instagram

Me in a car

A post shared by Christen Harper (@christenharper) on

View this post on Instagram

Very busy

A post shared by Christen Harper (@christenharper) on

View this post on Instagram

Bathroom diaries 🕷

A post shared by Christen Harper (@christenharper) on

View this post on Instagram

Waiting for my airlift 🚀

A post shared by Christen Harper (@christenharper) on

Congrats to the two of them.

NFL

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NFL
Home