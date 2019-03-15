The 5 Best Ways to Practice Baseball Alone

Baseball is a popular sport and like any other sports baseball too requires a lot of skills and fitness. A lot of practice and training goes into making a good baseball player. If you are having leisure time at home and want to improve your game by practicing solo then in this article we have created a relevant list of drills and various exercises that you can practice, and these will drastically improve your baseball game. For more information on such programs and equipment, you can visit mindfusebaseball.com

A certain set of skills like batting, swinging, hand to eye coordination, fielding and sprinting. These skills can be mastered when you work on your physical strength and fitness. The best ways to practice baseball when alone is listed in the following section.

Sprinting

Sprinting is a major part of the baseball game. One has to sprint to the bases while batting and it is important while fielding as one has to get the ball and throw quickly. Therefore, sprinting is a significant part of the game and is also a simple exercise and very effective as well.

To practice sprint, you can mark a 90 feet area identical to the gap between baseball bases. Then use a timer to time your sprints. Practice this and over time your speed will increase, and you will be covering the gap in lesser time.

Swinging

It is important to swing the bat correctly, and this is a key to good batting. A good swing requires one to be able to use body mechanics, and this is possible only when you are training a lot and when you practice swinging a lot.

Take a bat that is almost of equivalent weight to the bat you use in matches. Swing the bat keeping an eye on your body mechanics and movements and practice this for at least 150 times daily. And this, in turn, will give you a great sense of body movements as you will be able to notice how the upper body rotates, the limbs stretch and how your arm moves during the swing. And this will also strengthen your arms as well.

After you have done a lot of empty swinging sessions, you can now look for a ball throwing machine and start practicing with slow speed. Starting with a slower setting will help you understand the dynamics of the ball, and it will help you hit the ball more accurately. Once you are able to hit the ball consistently then you can gradually up the ball speed.

Fielding

Fielding replies primarily on quick response. To develop a quick response you can take a ball and bounce it against the wall at high speeds and manage to successfully catch the ball every time without letting it escape your grip.

Once you have done a lot of practice against the straight wall now start practicing against the corners of the walls so that you learn to catch the unexpected rebound and this will develop your response rate even further.

Pitching

Pitching also plays an essential part in the game. If practiced regularly then it is one of the best exercises that you will be doing. To start with pitching practice, set up a target region. You can pile up some newspapers or use some cloth on the target region so that the ball doesn’t rebound and hit someone unexpectedly in case you are doing it within the boundaries of your home. Take several balls and start pitching one after another without any hurry. With each throw understand where you want to hit the ball, and it will over time teach you how to pitch the ball perfectly on the target.

Hand to eye coordination

Hand to eye coordination is a great thing to develop as it will not only help you in baseball but will also help in your day to day life. You can start by tossing the ball from one hand to another or bounce the ball against the wall. This will develop the hand to eye coordination.

Practicing alone is great if you have the environment to do so. Because you learn the most from yourself when you are alone and practicing every day will certainly help you improve a lot.