These Four Steps Are the Best Way to Clean White Baseball Pants

Baseball is a sport where it is unavoidable to get dirty sometimes. Mud and other stains were a common occurrence on my clothing until I asked myself how to clean baseball pants and get them ready for the next session. I searched the internet up and down, and I am glad that I discovered the right method. If you are eager to find out more about the process, keep reading!

What You Will Need to Follow This Tutorial

You cannot buy new baseball pants each time you get them dirty as that would be wasting money. Aside from economic reasons, you should consider cleaning your pants because of your performance. After cleaning, your baseball clothing will look as new.

When you put them on and step onto the pitch, you will feel a boost of confidence. The fact that your pants are clean can even boost your performance. Feeling good on the pitch is essential to giving your best.

If you want the process to be efficient and deliver the results, you need to be familiar with the things you will need during it. Here is a quick list of items that you will require:

Dirty white baseball pants – keep in mind that this guide primarily applies to white pants and may show different results with colored baseball clothing.

– keep in mind that this guide primarily applies to white pants and may show different results with colored baseball clothing. Hydrogen peroxide – this is a renowned and efficient agent for removing stains.

– this is a renowned and efficient agent for removing stains. Washing machine – aside from it, you will also need detergent, bleach, and baking soda.

– aside from it, you will also need detergent, bleach, and baking soda. Dryer – it will be used to dry the pants after washing.

– it will be used to dry the pants after washing. Iron – although it is optional, you may also need this appliance.

– although it is optional, you may also need this appliance. Hanger – store the pants for future use.

Once you are certain you have all these items, you may proceed to the below tutorial.

Step by Step Instructions

Before we start with the guide on how to clean white baseball pants, we must mention that there may be certain differences from one model to another. Make sure to read the instructions for your particular pants on the care label. If anything written there is different than what is mentioned within this guide, stick to the manual.

Step 1: Use Hydrogen Peroxide to Saturate the Pants

Before you do this, make sure to shake the pants well so that you would eliminate any dirt that can be removed that way. After that, apply hydrogen peroxide generously on the pants. Make sure to particularly focus on areas with mud, grass, and other stains. The solution can even be helpful for blood stains on your baseball pants.

Allow the clearing agent five minutes to do its magic. Once that period expires, rub the stained areas to assist hydrogen peroxide to penetrate the fibers deeply.

Pro tip: It is vital to clean your pants as soon as possible. Time is of the essence for getting rid of stains effectively.

Step 2: Put them in the Washing Machine

The pants that you pre-treated with hydrogen peroxide should be placed into the washing machine. However, before putting them inside, make sure to flip them inside-out. That is important because polyester is the primary material for making baseball pants and there is considerably less damage risk if you turn them over.

Make sure not to wash only your pants, but your machine has the required load. You want to use hot water to wash the pants. Aside from a cap of detergent, you should also add a bit of bleach and baking soda (about ¼ cup of each). The benefits of this are twofold – these agents will help to remove the stains more efficiently and keep the pants’ natural white color.

Pro tip: Make sure to use liquid detergent as it showed the most promising results in cleaning baseball pants.

Step 3: Time for the Dryer

Once the pants are washed, you can speed up the process of getting them ready to wear again by putting them in the drier. An important tip to mention is that you should steer clear of the high heat function of the dryer. Any temperature considered extreme can shrink the pants in time.

Instead, you can use medium or even low heat settings if you have enough time to let them dry. That way there will be no shrinking risk, and you will ensure the pants will fit flawlessly again.

Pro tip: Take out the pants from the dryer as soon as it completes the drying process. That may save you from having to iron them.

Step 4: Iron the Pants Carefully and Hang Them Afterward

If you conducted the washing and the drying process carefully, there might not be a need for ironing. However, if you think you should iron the pants, make sure to use low heat. Polyester is a sensitive material prone to scorching, which is why you need to be careful.

Once the pants seem like new, move on to folding and putting them on a hanger. That way they will be ready for the next training or match.

Pro tip: Ironing is an excellent way to get those sharp creases you may have noticed some professional baseball players are wearing.

Conclusion

The goal of our tutorial was to get your baseball pants clean so that you can feel confident next time you head to a session.