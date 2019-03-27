Look: Aaron Rogers celebrate hot girlfriend's birthday with epic vacation

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his former NASCAR star girlfriend, Danica Patrick, comprise one of the biggest sports power couples out right now.

Rodgers and Patrick are both outdoorsy, adventurous people, and as such, they’ve been known to take some epic vacations during the offseason — when AR12 isn’t working out with his teammates, of course.

And now that it’s March, Rodgers has plenty of leisure time to spend with Patrick, given that OTAs are still a number of weeks away. They’ve been hitting up the mountains, wineries and other beautiful spots — sharing the best moments with their followers on social media.

Patrick’s birthday was earlier this week, and Rodgers hinted that he was going to get her an epic gift. Sure enough, he did. She shared what it was on Instagram, and apparently, Rodgers took her to Paris, France.

Rodgers wished her happy birthday with this clever post, showing them at the ESPY Awards. For those that don’t know, the two first met at an ESPYs party back in 2012.

Here are some more photos showing the two having fun during their travels over the past few weeks.