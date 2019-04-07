Look: Michael Carter-Williams' beautiful girlfriend shows off amazing smile

Michael Carter-Williams has always been an intriguing player, having played for six different teams during the course of his career. Expectations were extremely high for MCW when the Sixers selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2013 draft, but he’s ended up being a role player more than anything, and has played for five different organizations in the past four seasons, which is extremely difficult on any player.

MCW is long and athletic, and has all the physical tools needed to be a successful NBA player. He now suits up for the Magic, having been signed to a 10-day contract, and already doing a solid job on his new team, with scrappy play and aggressive defense.

He’s been dating the beautiful Tia Shah, and the two have a baby girl, Charleigh, who was welcomed into the world back in November. Check out some photos of Carter-Williams and Shah below, with the Magic preparing for their first trip to the playoffs in seven years, as the postseason is set to begin this weekend.