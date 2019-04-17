Rob Gronkowski dents Lombardi Trophy in 'baseball' game gone wrong (Video)

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is quite the jokester, and a recent video shows one of the best possible examples of “Gronk being Gronk.”

And while he recently retired, he did leave his imprint on one of the Patriots organization’s most coveted pieces of hardware. The team brought each Lombardi Trophy to the Red Sox home-opener last week, and Gronk decided to “batter up” with the sixth one.

The former Patriots tight end instructed Julian Edelman to throw him a baseball, which Gronk joked that he would try to hit. Gronk then squared up to “bunt,” and apparently was trying to miss the ball. The problem was that he did not, as he connected — leaving a dent in the trophy. The hilarious moment was captured on video, which you can see below.

.@RobGronkowski left a mark on this organization. And on the sixth Lombardi. pic.twitter.com/t5IVTyCXcA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 17, 2019

That’s the most Gronk moment ever.