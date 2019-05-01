Watch: Rob Gronkowski has funny 'acting debut' alongside Florida Georgia Line at Billboard Music Awards

It appears Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is already enjoying himself in exploring life after football.

Gronk made a cameo at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night, and while it was fitting for him, it’s not the type of occurrence we usually see at this type of event.

The former NFL star was dressed as a security guard, playing the role of a guy who was tasked with escorting star country music group Florida Georgia Line to their seats.

This was one of the reasons we’ll likely be seeing Gronk appearing in many commercials and movies in the future.