Watch: Jameis Winston boldly has golf ball driven off his head

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston will be playing out his option year, under new coach Bruce Arians, in what will be a make-or-break season for him.

And he appears to be excited about it.

Winston looks committed to his future with the team, as he’s in great shape, having lost the extra pounds he was carrying, which should help his mobility (and conditioning) a bit.

But he recently did something that was a bit bizarre, and certainly not wise: He had a guy drive a golf ball off his head, for some reason, as you can see below.

Jameis Winston: ”I just need to be smarter in my decision-making.” Also Jameis Winston: “I think I’ll have a golf ball teed off my head today.” pic.twitter.com/9liqVLm1gv — Pete Pappas (@PGAPappas) May 8, 2019

Not wise, but glad it all turned out OK.