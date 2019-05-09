Look: Tony Romo putts like Happy Gilmore at AT&T Byron Nelson

Tony Romo is out to prove that football isn’t the only sport in which he can compete at the highest level.

Romo, who has burst onto the scene for CBS Sports as a play-by-play announcer, showed that he’s pretty good on the golf course as well. He’s currently playing in the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament, and he immediately turned heads when he showed his new putting stance.

It’s safe to say that his approach wasn’t a traditional one, and looked more like Adam Sandler in “Happy Gilmore” than what we normally see at tournaments.

Who did it better: Tony Romo or Happy Gilmore? 😂 (📷: Instagram/ @ColoradoGolfBlog) pic.twitter.com/2i5gYonsdT — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 8, 2019

And, to his credit, he did do this.

🦅@tonyromo with a bit of magic from just off the green.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/3n0H6ZkSJ3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 9, 2019

If it works for him, then so be it!