Dolphins coach Brian Flores indicates Josh Rosen, Ryan Fitzpatrick will battle for starting QB job

The Miami Dolphins are beginning a major rebuild, and with that comes patience at the quarterback position. The team traded for first-round draft pick Josh Rosen, and also signed journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

As such, Fitz could possibly start the season, and eventually pass the reins to Rosen, once he’s comfortable in the offense, and the new-look offensive line can keep signal-callers upright. Rosen took a beating in Arizona, absorbing plenty of hits, and it’s safe to say his confidence isn’t all that high right now.

New head coach Brian Flores was recently asked about the team’s quarterback situation, and he indicated there’d be a training camp battle to see who the better fit is to start in Week 1.

“As far as the quarterback position, like every other position, there’ll be competition there,” Flores said at a Friday press conference, via NFL.com. “In that position, we’re looking for leadership, we’re looking for, obviously, accuracy, we’re looking for someone, who, for the most part, can lead the team. And put together successful drives and put us in good position in the run game and the pass game, from a protection standpoint. So there’s a lot that goes into it, it’s a leadership position and there’s going to be some competition at that position for sure.”

Let the best man win.