Patrick Mahomes surprises kids at children's hospital after OTAs (Video)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been busy working out at OTAs, yet he somehow found the time to brighten the lives of some young children this week.
Mahomes and his teammates are currently keeping in football shape and beginning to look toward the 2019 season at OTAs, but somehow, the team’s quarterback managed to give back to the community.
It was pretty cool to see Mahomes show up to the Children’s Mercy Hospital, on behalf of the “15 and the Mahomies foundation.” Check out how it all went down.
A great gesture by the Chiefs quarterback, especially being the offseason, when players enjoy time off the gridiron.
