Patrick Mahomes surprises kids at children's hospital after OTAs (Video)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been busy working out at OTAs, yet he somehow found the time to brighten the lives of some young children this week.

Mahomes and his teammates are currently keeping in football shape and beginning to look toward the 2019 season at OTAs, but somehow, the team’s quarterback managed to give back to the community.

It was pretty cool to see Mahomes show up to the Children’s Mercy Hospital, on behalf of the “15 and the Mahomies foundation.” Check out how it all went down.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes signing autographs and posing for photos with patients and their families during a surprise visit to Children’s Mercy Hospital. pic.twitter.com/q0jaqwpxvK — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) May 23, 2019

Here’s a look at some of the swag Patrick Mahomes and his foundation is donating to Children’s Mercy and its families -iPads

-Playstation 4s

– adidas ultraboost ‘19 pic.twitter.com/heDb1zCnIF — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 23, 2019

Thank you @patrickmahomes for a surprise visit with our patients and families AND donating new PlayStations, robots, shoes, clothes and more! We so appreciate you visiting our little MVPs! #GiveMercyKC #ThankfulThursday #asteriskcollective @footlocker @adidas pic.twitter.com/Av4CSsavWZ — Children's Mercy (@ChildrensMercy) May 23, 2019

All the Children’s Mercy kids here today were also given these 15 and the Mahomies Asterisk Collective shirts pic.twitter.com/15mNkvouws — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 23, 2019

A great gesture by the Chiefs quarterback, especially being the offseason, when players enjoy time off the gridiron.