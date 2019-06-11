An Exciting Look Into The World Of Sports News

If you are a sports fan there is probably very little as exciting as sitting down and watching your favorite team, player, etc compete. If you are a die-hard die sports fan it is likely that you just live for the thrill of competition. It is the very thrill of competition that makes fans seek out other sports. Unfortunately, not all sporting events are available all year round, which means you might spend half the year in anticipation. But, why spend half the year in anticipation when you can get the same thrill from another sport? There will come a time when trying to keep track of everything going on will be difficult, but lucky for you people are tracking and reporting sports news every day.

Blow Up At The Warrior Game



NBA fans are no doubt keeping a close eye on the playoffs. The big show has finally worked its way down to the finale where the Raptors are taking on the Warriors for the title of the best in the league. Well, this alone is exciting enough, but when you throw in other drama and exciting news it just makes thing all the more intriguing. Just check out what happened in Game 3. Kyle Lowry with the Raptors dived for a ball that was going out of bounds and ended up crashing into the front row of spectators. During the event a fan is seeing pushing Lowry while he is trying to get bask to his feet. As it turns out this was no ordinary fan. In fact, it was Warriors investors Mark Stevens. Stevens is now facing a $500,000 fine for the altercation.



More Bad News For Golden State



It doesn't look like an investor getting fined is the only bad thing that is following Golden State around. They are already trying to dig themselves out of a two to one hole, but now they are going to have to do so without the two-time reigning Finals MVP Kevin Durant. It seems that Durant's calf injury first appeared minor could now be serious. The team isn't used to playing without him, but the struggle was real and it was apparent in game 3. Of course, things aren't all bad for Golden State because it does look like they will be getting Klay Thompson back.

Women’s World Soccer Cup



The Women’s World Soccer Cup is drawing a lot of attention these days. As players gear up to battle it out on the field, fans are focusing on discrimination complaints coming from the players. Several players have spoken out about being paid less than male players. Hopefully, these complaints will not set the stage for the U.S. women’s national soccer team. Some players are comparing their success to the men’s national soccer team. It is obvious that the women have outperformed the men, with four World Cup titles under their belt.



Cricket World Cup



The Proteas have recently sustained a loss that goes a lot deeper than fans want to believe. It was announced a few days ago that Dale Steyn will be out the rest of the season. The 35-year-old fast bowler suffered a shoulder injury that will require extensive treatment. Beuran Hendricks will step up to take Steyn’s place in the squad.

In recent years, Steyn suffered shoulder injuries that forced him to miss several games. Fans are hoping that the loss of Steyn will not impact how the players finish out the World Cup.



Things Get Heated In NASCAR



NASCAR have always been known for their quick tempers and dramatics. This has show many times in the past. Well, it looks like it came out again last week as Clint Bowyer threw multiple punches in rapid dire succession at Ryan Newman. While this might have stole the headlines it wasn’t the only disagreement that took place. Alex Bowman and Joey Logano apparently rubbed bumpers during warm-ups. In addition to this, throughout the entire Coca-Cola 600 the two underwent contact that led to three or four wide restarts. Bowman was pretty upset and he understand the need to be competitive, but if Joey didn’t try to crash him during the warm-ups he said he wouldn’t have said a word.