Best Swimming tips for Novices

So, have you just started with swimming? Do you want to be a pro swimmer? Well, here is a guide for you to know the simple things which can make your swimming session and make it more productive and enjoyable. Right from warming up to wearing the right goggles, you have to clock up the lengths in a few days.

Glide first to warm up

Do not just get in the pool and start swimming length. No, this is not the right way. You need to warm up first. Begin your swimming session by gliding for some time. This keeps your blood flowing and your body gets used to the watery environment.

Give sufficient practice to breathing

After you are done with gliding for a few minutes, go towards your side and practice some breathing. Breathing is very important for successful stroke and the more you practice it and perfect your technique, the better it is for you.

Keep a check on the swimming pool session hours

Several swimming pools have allocated lane session when the lanes are divided. If you are out of the lane session, you may be weaving in and out of the other swimmers which could be frustrating on their part.

Keep safety of your kit

You can wash your swimming gear once your session is over to make sure that you get rid of chlorine. It will add longevity to its life.

Select your gear

Select wisely and ensure that you don’t just what appears good to you, but find out whether it is actually useful for you or not. Some trunks or swim suits are trendy and look grate but they lose their shape or fade after just few days.

Get a proper bag for your gear

Get a proper suitable bag to keep your gear. As you are swimming in a commercial pool, there may be a lot of people around. Hence, it is very important to take care of your gear. Make sure you don’t throw the wet gear in the dry bag. Keep it separate.

Do not forget to wear a swimming cap

Constant use of chlorinated pool may damage your scalp and cause flaking. You can get rid of this by wearing a swimming cap for all your swimming sessions.

Don a lined swim top

If you feel like you can never get warmed up in the pool, then get yourself a lined top as it will enhance your swimming experience. Ensure it is a close fit without restricting your movement. Pool temperatures varies, so make sure you know what wearable to wear in every pool.

De-mist your swimming goggles

Swimming goggles are a major part of your swimming gear as they help you in swimming correctly. But they can mist up if not taken care of. Carry a de-misting fluid and use it regularly before your swimming session.

Carry shaded goggles for outdoors

If you want to do open water swimming during summers, get shaded goggles. They function like regular sunglasses and safeguard your eyes from sunlight.