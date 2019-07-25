MLB

Xander Bogaerts somehow hits ball out of Fenway Park (Video)

July 25, 2019

Masahiro Tanaka did not bring his best stuff to Thursday’s AL East showdown at Fenway Park, and the Red Sox hitters made him pay for it.

Xander Bogaerts, in particular, did exactly that, as he hit a pitch from Tanaka extremely far — busting the game open in only the first inning.

Bogaerts came to the plate with two men on base, and no outs, and he annihilated a fastball that got too much of the plate. In fact, he hit the ball right out of Fenway, as it traveled 451 feet, and had an exit velocity of 112.1 mph.

Wow. That ball still may not have landed yet.

