Your Daily Cartoon: Red Sox's playoff hopes evaporate amid eight-game losing streak

By August 5, 2019

By:

The Boston Red Sox appeared to have climbed back into the playoff race just two weeks ago, but it didn’t take long for those playoff hopes to evaporate.

Boston was looking to end its losing streak in its divisional showdown series with New York in the Bronx, but quite the opposite happened. The Yankees won Sunday’s series finale, 7-4, sweeping the Sox in epic fashion.

The Red Sox have now lost eight consecutive games, and with a 59-55 record, it’s sure looking like they won’t be playing meaningful baseball in October this year, as this cartoon depicts.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]

