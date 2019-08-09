Look: Kelly Oubre Jr. shows off hot swimsuit model girlfriend Jasmine Sanders

It’s been a pretty great summer for Suns guard Kelly Oubre Jr., as he went from being a role player to a guy who got paid big-time, being awarded a two-year, $30 million contract from Phoenix.

That’s pretty good for a guy who’s fairly one-dimensional, averaging 16.9 points and only 1.6 assists per game, with the occasional steal and blocked shot as well.

And he’s crushing life off the court as well.

Oubre is now dating Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Jasmine Sanders, and she’s quite attractive. Check out some photos of the two of them.

And make sure to notice where Oubre’s hand is.

Interested in more photos of Sanders? Sure you are. Here are some of her best ones.

Congrats to the new couple.