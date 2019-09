Fans love the longball, and that’s part of why they’ve enjoyed this particular MLB season so much.

Home runs have been flying left and right, and began the season at a record pace. It never slowed down, either, and the 6,106th home run was hit on Wednesday night, officially breaking the record for total in a season.

But given the talk about baseballs being juiced, it sure wasn’t a huge surprise.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]