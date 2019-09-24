Video of Mark Rypien's arrest video indicates wife was choking, coughing after assault

Former Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien has been in some hot water for an alleged assault on his wife, and a recent video further unpacks exactly what happened during the incident.

Rypien and his wife, Danielle, apparently got in an argument in the car while driving in Spokane, Washington, back on June 30. He claims she hit him with a cell phone while he was driving, which caused him to hit her back, according to a police body cam video.

Not only that, video of Danielle spilling out of the car, onto the sidewalk, was recently obtained by TMZ Sports. It shows her choking and coughing, before eventually laying on the grass next to the sidewalk.

That was difficult to watch.