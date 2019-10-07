Yadier Molina does throat-slash gesture, epic bat flip after game-winner (Video)

The taunting and trash talking between the Braves and Cardinals has reached Defcon 5, as players from both teams continue to do whatever it takes to stick it to their opponents.

It began in Game 1, and has only continued to progress since. And given that the Cardinals were facing elimination in Game 4 on Monday, it wasn’t expected to simmer down anytime soon.

Sure enough, it didn’t.

Yadier Molina, who has been in the center of it all, delivered a walkoff sacrifice fly to give his team a 5-4 victory in the 10th inning on Monday, forcing a Game 5, and he let the Braves know about it. Not only did he flip his bat into oblivion, but he also did a throat-slash gesture in their direction.

Yadier Molina flips his bat to the moon after game-winning sacrifice fly: https://t.co/Vk9n9n90N0 pic.twitter.com/bsPhFO4tPE — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 7, 2019

It’s safe to say Yadi will be ready for Game 5 on Wednesday.