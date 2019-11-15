Carmelo Anthony returning to NBA, signs with Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony’s long-awaited return to the NBA will finally come to pass. The veteran forward and 10-time All-Star will sign a non guaranteed deal with the Trail Blazers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday.

Anthony, 35, hasn’t played a game in the NBA since November of last year when he was a member of the Houston Rockets. For a while there, it didn’t seem like Anthony was ever going to play in the NBA again, but he’ll get one last shot on a Portland team that is desperate to turn things around after a 4-8 start to the season.

The Trail Blazers, who made it all the way to the Conference Finals a year ago, have looked out of sorts this season, and a recent injury to Zach Collins has left them thin at the forward position.

It’s unclear what Anthony’s role will be with Portland, but he’s likely a candidate to come off the bench and provide the team with a scoring lift. We’ll know more when Anthony joins his new team for an upcoming road trip that starts Saturday in San Antonio against the Spurs.