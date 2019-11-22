NFL

Marshawn Lynch hilariously balls out in charity soccer game (Video)

Marshawn Lynch hilariously balls out in charity soccer game (Video)

NFL

Marshawn Lynch hilariously balls out in charity soccer game (Video)

By November 22, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Now that Marshawn Lynch is retired, he has time to let his hair down and enjoy himself a bit.

Lynch has put together a number of sports-related community events since calling it quits, and he’s still also managed to remain relevant — participating in some games.

He recently did just that, playing in a charity soccer game, and raising hell during it, in true Beast Mode fashion. Lynch did it all — getting a red card, and also scoring a goal during the game.

It’s great to see Lynch is still the same exciting, entertainment guy he’s always been. Always fun to watch him on the field.

 

NFL, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NFL
Home