Marshawn Lynch hilariously balls out in charity soccer game (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Now that Marshawn Lynch is retired, he has time to let his hair down and enjoy himself a bit.

Lynch has put together a number of sports-related community events since calling it quits, and he’s still also managed to remain relevant — participating in some games.

He recently did just that, playing in a charity soccer game, and raising hell during it, in true Beast Mode fashion. Lynch did it all — getting a red card, and also scoring a goal during the game.

Marshawn playing a charity soccer game 😂 pic.twitter.com/ncNhAOHgOY — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) November 22, 2019

Marshawn Lynch playing in a charity soccer match is the best thing you’ll see today pic.twitter.com/dSACKlzThB — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) November 22, 2019

It’s great to see Lynch is still the same exciting, entertainment guy he’s always been. Always fun to watch him on the field.