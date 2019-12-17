Look: Bill Belichick shows off new sweatpants look, becomes instant meme

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t exactly known for his sense of style — moreso for his ability to get his players prepared, and to draw up gameplans that perfectly attack his opponents, on both sides of the ball.

Belichick has been known to take away an opposing team’s biggest weapon, which often results is favorable outcomes — especially in the postseason.

But on Tuesday, he was known for something different: Rocking a rolled-up pair of sweatpants.

Check out Belichick entering Tuesday’s press conference, in Full Dad Mode.

I love Belichick’s outfit lmao pic.twitter.com/oEiHhiTTnQ — Parakeet A. Cortes (@Ryan_Cortes) December 17, 2019

Twitter had a field day with it.

Bill Belichick looks like a 90s New Jersey Mob Boss that’s under surveillance by Feds: pic.twitter.com/obs2ZJ9mUe — The Dawgzilla (@TheDawgzilla) December 17, 2019

Bill Belichick dressing like the guy at the gym who comes over to critique your deadlift technique even though you didn't ask pic.twitter.com/uUbSNo8O9i — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) December 17, 2019

It’s like the ’90s all over again, maybe Belichick hopped in a time machine.