Seahawks to give Marshawn Lynch a 'really good chance' to come back

With the NFC West title up for grabs next Sunday, the Seahawks are exploring all options to fill a massive void at running back after losing two key players to injuries, and Marshawn Lynch is on the shortlist of potential replacements.

Lynch, who last played for the Oakland Raiders each of the past two seasons before calling it quits this past April, is reportedly traveling to Seattle to discuss a possible reunion.

Marshawn Lynch and the #Seahawks are open to a reunion, and Lynch has told people he plans to travel to Seattle today to discuss it, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. #BeastMode could be back in Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed the news during an interview on 710 ESPN Seattle.

Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll regarding his team’s interest in Marshawn Lynch on @710ESPNSeattle: “We’re going to give him a really good chance to come back and play for us.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2019

On top of losing Sunday’s game to the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks were hit hard by injuries to Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise, both of which have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

A rough loss grows much, much worse for the #Seahawks: Coach Pete Carroll told reporters that RB Chris Carson (hip) is out next week and docs believe he may be out for the playoffs. RB CJ Prosise broke his arm. And LT Duane Brown will have knee surgery tomorrow, but could return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

The Seahawks also lost former first-round pick Rashaad Penny to a torn ACL earlier this month. Travis Homer is currently the only healthy running back on Seattle’s roster.

Lynch rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns in six games with the Raiders last season before going on injured reserve with a groin injury. If a deal gets done, it will be interesting to see what the 33-year-old has left in the tank. Seattle relies so heavily on the ground game that he might be expected to shoulder a heavy load right out of the gate.