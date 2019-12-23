Seahawks to give Marshawn Lynch a 'really good chance' to come back

With the NFC West title up for grabs next Sunday, the Seahawks are exploring all options to fill a massive void at running back after losing two key players to injuries, and Marshawn Lynch is on the shortlist of potential replacements.
Lynch, who last played for the Oakland Raiders each of the past two seasons before calling it quits this past April, is reportedly traveling to Seattle to discuss a possible reunion.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed the news during an interview on 710 ESPN Seattle.
On top of losing Sunday’s game to the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks were hit hard by injuries to Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise, both of which have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
The Seahawks also lost former first-round pick Rashaad Penny to a torn ACL earlier this month. Travis Homer is currently the only healthy running back on Seattle’s roster.
Lynch rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns in six games with the Raiders last season before going on injured reserve with a groin injury. If a deal gets done, it will be interesting to see what the 33-year-old has left in the tank. Seattle relies so heavily on the ground game that he might be expected to shoulder a heavy load right out of the gate.
