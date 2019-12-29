Jameis Winston sets embarrassing record with walkoff pick-six, typical ending (Video)

The Jameis Winston experience features two major themes — touchdowns and interceptions.

Both of those were on display during Sunday’s game against the Falcons, and unfortunately for the Bucs, the divisional showdown ended on the latter.

Atlanta went down the field on a late fourth-quarter drive, tying it up at 22 in the waning seconds of the game, forcing overtime.

Lucky for them, they were able to emerge victorious without even trotting their offense onto the field, thanks to Winston. Not only that, the overtime period only lasted one play, as Winston floated a pass to the flat, which Falcons linebacker Deion Jones pick off and ran all the way back for a touchdown.

The final scene in the 30 for 30 on Jameis's 30 and 30. pic.twitter.com/vz7Z0Gz6D9 — Stadium (@Stadium) December 29, 2019

It was the most Jameis ending to a game possible, as it also resulted in him becoming the first-ever quarterback to throw 30 touchdown passes an 30 interceptions in the same season.

The Bucs have an interesting decision on their hands in the coming weeks, as the Winston experience is a rollercoaster one.