Deshaun Watson trolls LSU in delivering national championship game prediction (Video)

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson helped Clemson defeat Alabama to win a national title just months before he entered the NFL draft, so he knows a thing or two about winning this time of year.

Watson and Dabo Swinney won their first title together that year, and now, the Tigers head coach is hoping to win his third. Only the LSU stand in between him and that goal.

So it’s clear that the Tigers will be named national champions on Jan. 13, it’s just a matter of which university will come out on top. If you ask Watson, it’s Clemson — “the real tigers,” which he stated at his press conference this week.

When asked for a prediction on @ClemsonFB & @LSUfootball, @deshaunwatson says he’s of course predicting Clemson to win: “Oh yeah for sure I’m going with the real Tigers.” pic.twitter.com/EENUmcAtof — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 31, 2019

There you have it. The “real” angle is very much in play here.