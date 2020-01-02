Dan Snyder's 'Happy Thanksgiving' declaration at press conference provides hope for team's future

Redskins owner Dan Snyder finally listened to the fans and critics in firing team president Bruce Allen, following one of the worst seasons in franchise history, and it’s a sign of change in the front office.

It’s still unclear if Snyder can refrain from meddling in the personnel decisions made by the front office, but he wants to give off the message that he at least wants to do so.

He began new head coach Ron Rivera’s introductory press conference with an ominous statement that forecasts change in the future.

“Good afternoon,” Snyder began. “First off, happy Thanksgiving everybody. Today is the beginning of a great new year for the Redskins organization.”

#Redskins owner Dan Snyder actually kicked off his Ron Rivera introductory PC by wishing everyone in attendance a Happy Thanksgiving. (Via @NBCSWashington) pic.twitter.com/1v7PQSvbdo — Bobby Trosset (@BobbyWBAL) January 2, 2020

Snyder is saying all the right things, but it will be interesting to see who he brings in to fill the general manager position, and if he can truly keep his hands off the business decisions.