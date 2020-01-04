Look: Tom Brady roasted for wearing obscure-looking hat, trenchcoat before game

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is known more for his play on the field than his fashion sense.

At 42 years of age, Brady may want to just consider passing the reins to his supermodel wife, Gisele, as his six Super Bowl rings may be getting to his head a bit. He’s won so much that he probably figures he can wear whatever he wants, like the funny-shaped ski hat and trenchcoat he wore before Saturday’s divisional-round showdown with the Titans.

The boss is back in the office 👀 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/hX60NT8zO1 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 4, 2020

Twitter had quite the laugh about it, after seeing the photos of Brady entering Gillette Stadium.

@TomBrady dude what's with the outfit. You used to make old guys look good. Today you just look old. #comeonman — Gary Basford (@CoachesCoffin) January 4, 2020

Nice outfit Tom Brady. Go go gadget crack pipe. pic.twitter.com/tLpfh8PpDc — Joe Rider, commited Reiserhead (@jride442) January 4, 2020

Too funny.