Patriots fan burns Tom Brady jersey, calls him 'system QB' (Video)

Patriots fans saw their team win six Super Bowls since the turn of the century, but apparently, for some guys, that just isn’t enough.

The team has been lucky to have had both Tom Brady and Bill Belichick during that time, and that’s a big reason why they’ve been able to build a dynasty.

But that dynasty may have come crumbling down after Saturday’s disappointing home loss to the Titans in the Wild Card round, with Brady’s contract set to expire, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels probably on the outs as well, in search of a head coaching opportunity. Apparently, a few fans are already moving on as well, as one particular one burned a Brady jersey, and called him a “system quarterback.”

Really gonna burn the jersey of the guy who is the only reason the Patriots are relevant lmaooo pic.twitter.com/bQLSc4rbOq — Sean 🥰 (LOSING TO SEATTLE SZN) (@SMGPhilly) January 5, 2020

What a spoiled fan.