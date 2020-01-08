Tom Brady expresses desire to play in 2020 with heartfelt letter to Patriots fans

Tom Brady will be 43 years old by the time next season begins, but he’s not ready to call it quits just yet.
In watching him play this season, it’s clear that Father Time has finally caught up to Brady, and that the years of football have taken a toll on his body. He, like Eli Manning, has looked statuesque in the pocket, and has really struggled when facing pressure through the interior of the line.
And while his tenure with the Patriots — the team he’s suited up to play for since 2000 — may be coming to a close, his time in the NFL apparently is not.
He penned this heartfelt letter to Patriots fans on Wednesday, thanking them for their support over the years, and expressing a desire to play in 2020.
I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show – the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.
It will be interesting to see where TB12 ends up.
