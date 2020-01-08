Tom Brady expresses desire to play in 2020 with heartfelt letter to Patriots fans

Tom Brady will be 43 years old by the time next season begins, but he’s not ready to call it quits just yet.

In watching him play this season, it’s clear that Father Time has finally caught up to Brady, and that the years of football have taken a toll on his body. He, like Eli Manning, has looked statuesque in the pocket, and has really struggled when facing pressure through the interior of the line.

And while his tenure with the Patriots — the team he’s suited up to play for since 2000 — may be coming to a close, his time in the NFL apparently is not.

He penned this heartfelt letter to Patriots fans on Wednesday, thanking them for their support over the years, and expressing a desire to play in 2020.

It will be interesting to see where TB12 ends up.