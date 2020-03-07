Dak Prescott hooks Dallas Renegades players up with Beats headphones (Photos)

It’s all love among athletes in the Big D, and those that can look out for one another.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sure did recently, coming through with a pretty great gesture for Dallas’ XFL team. The Defenders were coming off a tough loss against the interstate “rival” Houston Roughnecks, so Prescott attempted to lift their spirits.

Everyone loves gifts, especially stylish ones, so Prescott bought the entire Renegades team a pair of Beats headphones, and they’re pretty slick. There was a note attached as well.

“Welcome to Dallas,” it read. “When it comes to rivalries, Dallas vs. New York is notorious. Here’s a little something to get you in the zone. it’s time to make our city proud.”

Thanks to @Dak and @BeatsByDre for surprising all the Renegades with Studio 3 headphones! Great reward for our guys — they’ll come out hyped up to take on the @XFLGuardians!#ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/E3YhU7KqQY — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) March 6, 2020

Hopefully it brings the Renegades good luck in Saturday’s game against the New York Guardians.