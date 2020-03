It must run in the Jones household, you know, the ability to make solid contact and crush a baseball into oblivion.

We know that because the former MLB player’s son, Druw, recently went viral after demolishing a ball for a home run in a high school game.

Not only that, he also showed off in style, throwing his bat high in the air so everyone could admire his work.

HOLY BAT FLIP 😳😳😳 @VandyBoys commit, Druw Jones (son of Andruw Jones) really smoked that ball. pic.twitter.com/pxGfdnQtWa — Stadium (@Stadium) March 10, 2020

Druw has committed to playing for Vanderbilt in the future, and they’re pretty lucky he did.